Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,459 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

