Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

