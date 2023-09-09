Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

