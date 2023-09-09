Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,380 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

