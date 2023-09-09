Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,878 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Ossiam lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 218.2% in the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $958.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $945.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $907.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

