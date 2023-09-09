Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

