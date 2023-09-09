Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

