Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,618.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,498.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,510.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

