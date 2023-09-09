Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 390,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 384.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

