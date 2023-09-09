Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

