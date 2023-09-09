Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

