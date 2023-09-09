Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after buying an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SPG opened at $114.59 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

