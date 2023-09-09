Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.