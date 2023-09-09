Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Monroe Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

