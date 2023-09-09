Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Raised by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.37. 2,486,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.