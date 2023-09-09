Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.77. The stock had a trading volume of 537,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

