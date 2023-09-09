Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.41 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $132.90 million and $1.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,083,623,672 coins and its circulating supply is 724,346,127 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

