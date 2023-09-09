Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

