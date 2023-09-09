Morgan Stanley Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.