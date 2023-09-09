Morgan Stanley Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $381.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $381.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

BIIB stock opened at $258.99 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $194.45 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.