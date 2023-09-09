Morgan Stanley Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in LG Display by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

