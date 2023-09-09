MovieBloc Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.10 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $474,521.27 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,652,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

