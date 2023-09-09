MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

