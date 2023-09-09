Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

