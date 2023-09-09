MYDA Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE KKR opened at $62.83 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

