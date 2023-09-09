MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Stock Down 4.8 %
BHVN stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $26.64.
Insider Transactions at Biohaven
In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Biohaven Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
