MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,883 shares of company stock worth $42,008,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NET opened at $62.70 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

