National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

