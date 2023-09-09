National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

National Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on National Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in National Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Earnings History for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.