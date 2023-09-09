National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

National Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in National Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

