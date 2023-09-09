National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.8 %

FIZZ stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in National Beverage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.