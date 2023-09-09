National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $40.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NSA opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 843,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 401,787 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.