Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 16,866 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $145,890.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $2,507,919.70.

On Monday, August 28th, Eugene Sheridan sold 306,241 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $2,547,925.12.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

