Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38. 322,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 890,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -69.67%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 360,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 109.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 331,234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 23.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Featured Articles

