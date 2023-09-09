Ned L. Sherwood Buys 24,198 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,354,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,167.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

BRN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.33.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.