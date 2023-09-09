Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.92 million and $1.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,763,594,107 coins and its circulating supply is 42,137,846,230 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

