NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,982. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.