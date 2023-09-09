Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,437. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.