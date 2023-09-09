New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.