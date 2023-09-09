NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 126.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

