NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Increased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NYSE NEP opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

