NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,454 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $90,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,285 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

