Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 18216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Nexus Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

