NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

