Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$45.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2303589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.13.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

