Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Northland Power Stock Up 1.4 %
Northland Power stock opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$45.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.45.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2303589 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northland Power
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.