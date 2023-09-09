NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.