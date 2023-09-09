Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.92. 9,062,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,911,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

