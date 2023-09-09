NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $455.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

