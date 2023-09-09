Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,069,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 680,200 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $39.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

