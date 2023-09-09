Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,352 shares during the period. Oil States International accounts for about 2.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.06% of Oil States International worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OIS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.96 million, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.88 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.