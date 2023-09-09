Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

